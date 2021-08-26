Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44. Adyen has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

