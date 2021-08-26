AECOM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,421 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,192% compared to the average volume of 110 put options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $66.00 on Thursday. AECOM has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $70.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $391,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 100.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

