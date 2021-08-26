AECOM to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AECOM in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

ACM stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AECOM by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

