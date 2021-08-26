AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70. AerCap has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

