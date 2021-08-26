Aeron (ARNX) Price Down 61.3% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $6,888.43 and $64,200.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.19 or 0.00752344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00098074 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

