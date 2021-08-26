Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 27,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,954. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

