Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of AMG opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.21. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

