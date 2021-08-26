Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154,721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $169.83 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.21. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

