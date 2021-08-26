Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

