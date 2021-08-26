Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold”

Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AFTPF traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.10. 669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.25. Afterpay has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $124.75.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

