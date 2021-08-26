Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold”

Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AFTPF traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.10. 669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.25. Afterpay has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $124.75.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

