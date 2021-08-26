AGCO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,162% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 call options.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $138.93 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.