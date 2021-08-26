Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 438,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,478. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.