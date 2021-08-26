Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 255,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,038,478 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Agenus alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.