Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,694 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 35,247 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,703.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $173.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

