Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,841 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $544,000.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock worth $6,161,694.

NYSE:A traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $173.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $173.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

