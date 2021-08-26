Aidos Kuneen Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $721,639.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,191.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.63 or 0.06640193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.94 or 0.01305185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00361217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.00629340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00334626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00313074 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

