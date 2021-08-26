Aigang Reaches Market Capitalization of $964.09 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 98.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aigang has traded 98.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $964.09 and $1,801.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00744876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097982 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

