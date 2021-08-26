Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,117,702 shares of company stock worth $455,719,640. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $160.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

