Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.45

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 86381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$820.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

