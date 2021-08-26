Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,724,732.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.65.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

