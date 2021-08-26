Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.65. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $1,029,625.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $7,181,119. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

