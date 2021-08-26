Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.45.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $234.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

