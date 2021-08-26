Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00744855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00098007 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

