Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) shares dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.