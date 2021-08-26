Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $172.84 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and $172.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00089800 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00287111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,699,699,648 coins and its circulating supply is 3,450,349,506 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.