Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $716.90 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.23 and a 1 year high of $721.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

