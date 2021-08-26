Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Align Technology worth $94,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $716.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.23 and a 12-month high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.