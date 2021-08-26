Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,516,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $102.01 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

