Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.