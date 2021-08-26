Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading Up 205.1%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD) was up 205.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 13,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Allied Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.