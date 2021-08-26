AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $327,041.62

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $327,041.62 and approximately $211.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054759 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

