Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.06.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE ALLY opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

