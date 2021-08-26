Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,626 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.