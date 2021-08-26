Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 545,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $189,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,478 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 49,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 518.6% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,352,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock opened at $368.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

