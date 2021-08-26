Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109.56 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $454.76 million and approximately $109.56 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00050413 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003489 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

