Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Trading Up 26% This Week

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $19.08 million and $7,239.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00122548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00155693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,789.47 or 0.99695684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.01 or 0.01014247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.39 or 0.06442026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.