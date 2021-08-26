Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,853.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,866.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,663.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

