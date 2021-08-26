Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,842.46. 741,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,866.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,670.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

