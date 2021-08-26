Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,838.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,843.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,605.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.