Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,846.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,843.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,605.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

