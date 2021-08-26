Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,843.07. 34,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,843.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,605.79. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

