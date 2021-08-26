ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Shares Up 0%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.09. 3,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF from $856.00 to $915.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

