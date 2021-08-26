Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.11 ($57.78).

Several brokerages recently commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

EPA:ALO opened at €37.03 ($43.56) on Thursday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.15.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

