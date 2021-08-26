Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,467.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

