Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00.

AYX stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 101,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.