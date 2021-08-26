Altimmune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 42,701 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,456% compared to the average daily volume of 2,745 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ALT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 1,808,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $567.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

