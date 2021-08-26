Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Trading Down 5.7%

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FREY)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 10,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,023,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research firms have commented on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $987.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

