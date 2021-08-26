AMATEN Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, AMATEN has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $89.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AMATEN

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

