Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,467.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

