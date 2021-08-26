Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,467.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

